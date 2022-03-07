ZZ Top headed to the Spokane this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, get ready to rock on.

American rockband ZZ Top just announced their Raw Whisky Tour is headed to the Inland Northwest. They will play at the First Interstate Center for Arts on June 9.

ZZ Top is readying their new album ‘RAW’ that was recorded in connection with the band’s 2019 Netflix documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. The album will be released July 22 and is dedicated to the late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.

“..it was, in a very real way, a return to our roots,” said band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard. “Just us and the music, no audience of thousands, no concession stands, no parking lot social hour, no phalanx of tour busses. Just us and the music. We knew right then it was a very special circumstance, all of us in the same place at the same time and what a time it most certainly was!

‘The Dust’ may have left the building but he’s still very much with us.”

Tickets range from $39.00 to $149.00 and go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets online here.

