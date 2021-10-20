Zwiesler leading the way for Mt. Spokane

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mt. Spokane Wildcats are hoping to get their boys Cross Country team to the state meet together, they have the right leader in Senior Luke Zwiesler, he’s this week’s Shining Star.

Zwiesler is not only a great runner and wrestler, he’s a great student with a perfect 4.0 GPA. He’s hopeful to get into the Naval Academy and possibly continue his running career.

If you know a Senior student-athlete that should be honored in our Shining Star program, please send us a nomination to our e-mail; sports@kxly.com

