Zome Design comes out with Gonzaga University face masks

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local design company has come out with a new way to support the Zags while staying safe.

You can now buy a Gonzaga University face mask, courtesy of Zome Design.

There are two options when purchasing the masks, according to Zome Design. The first is a three-ply, 100% cotton jersey material with elastic ear bands. The second is a tri-blend made from recycled materials. That mask is only available online.

“We are all in this together, just trying to get by. With that in mind, masks are becoming a fashion statement,” said Zome Design Licensing Coordinator Zane Troester. “What better fashion statement than to wear proudly these Gonzaga masks?”

Both options come in a two-pack and are available online and in stores. Order yours HERE.

