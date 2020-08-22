Zome Design comes out with Gonzaga University face masks
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local design company has come out with a new way to support the Zags while staying safe.
You can now buy a Gonzaga University face mask, courtesy of Zome Design.
There are two options when purchasing the masks, according to Zome Design. The first is a three-ply, 100% cotton jersey material with elastic ear bands. The second is a tri-blend made from recycled materials. That mask is only available online.
“We are all in this together, just trying to get by. With that in mind, masks are becoming a fashion statement,” said Zome Design Licensing Coordinator Zane Troester. “What better fashion statement than to wear proudly these Gonzaga masks?”
Both options come in a two-pack and are available online and in stores. Order yours HERE.
