Ziply Fiber offering $1,000 and a PS5 for a ‘video game-cation’

by Will Wixey

Credit: Yelim Lee/AFP/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ziply Fiber is giving away $1,000 and a free PS5 to one lucky gamer.

The telecommunications company is hiring someone who is passionate about playing videogames, but has not had time to play them like they used to. They are looking for someone who wants to play 20 hours of video games in a 48-hour time period.

Ziply Fiber says the employee must document their experience through 12 social media check-ins. They call it a “video game-cation.”

For more information or to apply for the “job,” click here. The application deadline is on Feb. 14.

