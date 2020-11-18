Zags will face Vols in Jimmy V Classic

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face a tough early-season test, facing Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic in December.

The game will be televised at 4 pm Pacific on December 4th. The Zags will face the other team atop everyone’s pre-season list, the Baylor Bears, the next night in the same place, Bankers Life Field House in Indianapolis.

No fans will be allowed at either game.

The Zags and Vols have faced seven times, with the Zags winning four of the last six. The last time the two teams played, Tennessee upset the Zags who were ranked No. 1. That was in Phoenix in December 2018.

The Jimmy V classic is named after Jim Valvano, a famed coach who died of cancer in 1993. He’s known for a legendary speech he gave at the 1993 ESPY Awards, where he encouraged people to “don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” The speech was given less than two months before he died.

The tournament raises money and awareness for cancer research in his name.

The Zags open the season on Thanksgiving against Kansas; that game is in Ft Myers, Florida. They face Auburn the following day.

