Zags to return to Hawaii in 2023 for Maui Invitational
MAUI, Hawaii – The Zags are headed back to Hawaii.
Gonzaga is one of several teams selected to play in the 40th annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational. They’ll compete against Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade at the historic Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 20-22, 2023.
The Bulldogs have previously played in the tournament in 2002, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2018. The then-No. 3 Zags topped No. 1 Duke in the 2018 championship game.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field”, said Tom Valdiserri, Executive Vice President of KemperLesnik, the operator of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. “These programs represent the best of college basketball and we look forward to hosting this historic field in Maui.”
