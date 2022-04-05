Zags to return to Hawaii in 2023 for Maui Invitational

by Erin Robinson

Michael Conroy - staff, AP FILE -Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Thamba, who has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, grew up in South Africa and also lived in England and France before coming to the United States. He looks forward to having his parents in the stands while playing on the biggest stage.

MAUI, Hawaii – The Zags are headed back to Hawaii.

Gonzaga is one of several teams selected to play in the 40th annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational. They’ll compete against Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade at the historic Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 20-22, 2023.

The Bulldogs have previously played in the tournament in 2002, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2018. The then-No. 3 Zags topped No. 1 Duke in the 2018 championship game.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field”, said Tom Valdiserri, Executive Vice President of KemperLesnik, the operator of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. “These programs represent the best of college basketball and we look forward to hosting this historic field in Maui.”

