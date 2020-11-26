Zags take down Kansas 102-90 in season opener

Corey Kispert blows by Denver's defense.

FORT MYERS, Florida — The Zags took down Kansas 102-90 in their season opener.

This was the first time the Bulldogs have met the Jayhawks in over 20 years, and their second meeting ever.

The Zags, who demonstrated why they are ranks No. 1, led with double digits for a majority of the game. Freshman Jalen Suggs came out strong from the minute he set foot on the court and senior Corey Kispert could not miss a shot.

Go back in time 20 years, tell #CollegeBasketball fans that Gonzaga leads Kansas by double digits, and it's not an upset. Sometimes it's easy to forget what they have done in Spokane. #GoZags — Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) November 26, 2020

Kispert even made his 1000th point as a Zag in the first half of the game.

The Zags will have to rest up before they take on Auburn Friday at 8 a.m.

