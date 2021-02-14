Zags roll to another blowout win 100-61 over San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs wasted little time taking a commanding lead over San Francisco Saturday afternoon and cruised to a 100-61 win.

Drew Timme had 21 first half points on the way to a game-high 28 to go along with 10 rebounds.

Corey Kispert, Aaron Cook, Jalen Suggs, and Joel Ayayi all chipped in with double-digit scoring.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 20-0 this season.

Next up for the Bulldogs, the final home stand of the season, games against Saint Mary’s and San Diego, just two wins away from their first ever undefeated regular season

