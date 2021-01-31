Zags quiet Waves in another blowout win

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

MALIBU, Calif. — The no. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs had little trouble on the road against Pepperdine Saturday night on the way to a 97-75 win.

Gonzaga got their usual good scoring nights from Drew Timme (19), and Corey Kispert (16), but showed how good the depth of the team is with Jalen Suggs in foul trouble.

Aaron Cook turned the game around in the first half with the Zags trailing, he came in and sparked the offense on the way to a 15 point night, and Andrew Nembhard had 17.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 17-0 on the season and 8-0 in the WCC, none of the conference games have been close.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a game against LMU coming up Thursday night, but that game is in jeopardy because LMU had to postpone today’s game against San Diego. Gonzaga’s game Saturday against Santa Clara has already been postponed, so it could be almost two weeks until Gonzaga hits the floor again, unless they add a game to their schedule which is a possibility.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.