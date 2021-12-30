Zags postpone Saturday game against Loyola Marymount because of COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash.– COVID-19 protocols are affecting another local basketball game.

On Thursday, Gonzaga University announced the men’s game scheduled for Saturday against Loyola Marymount was postponed. The reason was because of the university’s health and safety protocols. The team said the COVID-19 issues were within the Zag’s program.

Gonzaga said it is working with the West Coast Conference to get the game against LMU rescheduled.

The Gonzaga men’s game against San Diego scheduled for Thursday was also postponed.

