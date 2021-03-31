Zags now Final Four bound with 85–66 win over USC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated with a decisive 85–66 win over the USC Trojans.

USC was expected to give the Zags a run for their money, but they quickly pulled ahead in the early minutes of the first half, keeping a nearly 20-point lead over the Trojans for most of the game.

Gonzaga, now Final Four bound, will face the winner of the Michigan-UCLA game Saturday.

