Zags now Final Four bound with 85–66 win over USC

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs runs up the court in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs coaches his team against the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Andrew Nembhard #3 and Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a basket against the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs scores against Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs scores against Ethan Anderson #20 of the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)











INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain undefeated with a decisive 85–66 win over the USC Trojans.

USC was expected to give the Zags a run for their money, but they quickly pulled ahead in the early minutes of the first half, keeping a nearly 20-point lead over the Trojans for most of the game.

Gonzaga, now Final Four bound, will face the winner of the Michigan-UCLA game Saturday.

