Zags land Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard

Gonzaga will face Tennessee this Decemeber in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden

SPOKANE, Wash. — Florida transer Andrew Nembhard made a verbal commitment to Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few on Tuesday.

The Aurora, Ontario native was a five-star recruit out of high school, and will sit out for the upcoming season. He is eligible to spend two years playing for the Zags.

“We are excited to have a player and person like Andrew in our program,” said Zags Head Coach, Mark Few. “He is going to be a great addition, and I look forward to working with him.”

At Florida, Nembhard averaged 33 minutes per game with 11.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.1 steals his sophomore year. He ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s ranking of eligible sit-out transfers for this season, totaling 636 points—9.5 per game—and 367 assists, 5.5 per game.

Additionally, Nembhard played alongside current Bulldog Filip Petrusev in high school, at Florida’s Montverde Academy. He also played on the Canadian senior national team alongside former Gonzaga players Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos and Kyle Wiltjer.

Nembhard picked GU over Duke, Stanford, USC and Georgetown.

