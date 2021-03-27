Zags get shoutout in The Tonight Show’s NCAA Tournament parody song

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs got a shoutout on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during his NCAA Tournament-themed parody cover of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ last night.

The parody song, called ‘Another Buzzer Beater,’ was featured in the show’s ‘Tonight Show Remix’ segment. Fallon sang the vocals with instrumentals performed by the show’s house band The Roots.

Tonight Show Remix: Another Buzzer Beater (Watermelon Sugar Parody) #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/lvDRtBykQp — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 27, 2021

‘Another Buzzer Beater’ mocks the anxiety-inducing nature of the tournament, which often has upset losses and last second, buzzer-beater wins. “Why can’t it just be a blowout? There’s no predictability,” Fallon sang. “Know what? Screw it – I’m picking Oral Roberts; the 15 seed against the 3.”

Around the 2:24 mark, the lyrics ask, “What is a Gonzaga?”

We’ll have a better idea of how to answer that question during the Bulldog’s game against the No. 5 seed Creighton Bluejays on Sunday. The game is scheduled to start at 11:10 a.m.

