Zags get pushed by Santa Clara, grind out a win to stay perfect

Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was way tougher than most thought, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs did enough to put away the Santa Clara Broncos in the second half as the Zags win 89-75 Thursday.

The Broncos jumped out to an early 11-2 lead and held onto that lead for almost all of the first half. Gonzaga got things going and took a two point lead into the break.

In the second half Gonzaga jumped out to an eight point lead but couldn’t really extend it the way they have all season long as Santa Clara challenged the nations top team all afternoon.

Cory Kispert led the way once again on offense with 25 points .

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 23-0, with just one game remaining in the regular season. Gonzaga will host Loyola Marymount Saturday night at 7 with a chance to lock up their first ever undefeated regular season.

