Zags game with Santa Clara canceled over COVID-19 protocol

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball game with Santa Clara has been canceled.

According to a tweet from the Zags, Thursday’s game was canceled due to SCU’s COVID-19 related protocol.

Schedule Update: Thursday’s game between Gonzaga and Santa Clara will not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19 related protocol within the Broncos' program. — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 8, 2021

