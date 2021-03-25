Zags gain small, new fanbase in an Indiana second grade classroom

LAPEL, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are still in Indianapolis ahead of their Sweet Sixteen game Sunday against Creighton.

You never know where you may pick up some new fans, the Zags picked up a whole class of second graders in Lapel, Indiana.

“Go Zags!” screamed the classroom in unison — not the cheer you would expect in an elementary school in a small town in Indiana, but a school door decorating contest around the NCAA tournament introduced the Zags to a new audience.

“I actually called my brother who follows the tournament closer than I do, I was like, ‘Which team would be good, would Gonzaga be good?’ And he said ‘Yes, you should definitely choose them,'” said Alyssa Whaley.

The school has used the contest to learn about the school they chose, so those kids are getting a crash course on Spokane.

“They see where the school is located and they can see outside our small town and can see more people around us get involved,” said Whaley.

Turned out to be a pretty good choice; the better the class’s team does, the better the rewards.

“I do believe we win some candy since our team made it to the Sweet Sixteen,” said Whaley, “so that made it even better.”

So what do you get if your team wins the whole thing?

“We don’t know yet,” said Whaley, “the winner of the door contest gets donuts for the class.”

Now donuts are a big deal for a second grader, so they’re putting the history of the hometown Hoosiers of 1976 on hold.

Do you really want a team from Washington to equal their record?

“Yes!” the class cried in response.

That’s the right answer — and what a fun class. Thank you for letting us come interrupt everything you were trying to get done today!

