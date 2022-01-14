Zags flex their muscles in blowout win over BYU

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The second ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs have looked like a national title contender since returning from their Covid pause, they put the conference on notice with a 110-84 win over BYU Thursday night.

The Zags offense looks as good as it has all season as they put up at least 60 points in the first half in back-to-back games.

Drew Timme was nearly perfect from the floor finishing with 30 points on 13-14 shooting.

Point guard Andrew Nembhard had a monster game with 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther chipped in with 20 on 7-10 shooting.

Gonzaga improves to 13-2 and 2-0 in the West Coast Conference with the win. They will hit the road to play Santa Clara Saturday at 1pm.+

