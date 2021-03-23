Zags fans take in rare Monday game in the NCAA to watch their team

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the NCAA tournament is being played 2,000 miles away in Indianapolis, fans here in Spokane were supporting their Gonzaga Bulldogs from the small screen.

At St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic School, just blocks away from the campus of Gonzaga University, 5th and 6th graders were treated to a screening of the second round matchup against Oklahoma.

While many of the kids were too young to remember some of the most memorable runs in school history, it didn’t stop their support of the team. Their parents, however, would probably recall those moments, and one student even says his dad was going to watch the game at work.

“He was born here so he’s always watched every single game and stuff, and so he’s always like just watching every game and stuff,” said sixth-grader Lucas. “Like today he works at a school and he brought a TV to school to watch… I just really think Gonzaga’s going to win.”

This will be the only opportunity for students to watch the games at school, however. Gonzaga plays in the Sweet Sixteen on Sunday, and if they win that matchup against Creighton they would likely play in the evening on Tuesday.

