Zags fans react to the shot heard round the world

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles, Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The moment of the NCAA Tournament last night as Jalen Suggs knocked down a 30-footer at the buzzer to lift Gonzaga to the national championship game — it was a moment nobody will forget, and a moment that brought so many emotions to the table for so many fans.

After a year of silence and emptiness, Gonzaga fans were heard around the world.

Some alone, some with friends, some with family, some at a bar in Cabo — some were brought to tears, some laughed, some ran, some jumped and screamed, while some tried to not wake up the baby.

But everyone was together in pure happiness and joy.

Only sports can do this — so thank you sports, thank you Gonzaga, and thank you Jalen Suggs.

The matchup we’ve all been waiting for all season long, the two best teams in college basketball going head to head — Baylor and Gonzaga tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.