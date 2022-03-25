Zags fall to Arkansas in Sweet 16

by Erin Robinson

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Zags’ journey in the NCAA Tournament ended Thursday.

Arkansas trailed the Zags for much of the first half, but came back on a 9-0 run to take the lead with 1:30 left in the half.

The Zags struggled to make shots and had a hard time rebounding with Chet Holmgren sitting out for most of the first half because of foul trouble.

Arkansas kept up the momentum in the second half, but the Zags had help with Holmgren back in. He was scoreless in the first half, but racked up double figures eight minutes into the half.

Turnovers hurt the Zags in the second half, but that didn’t stop Holmgren from tying the Gonzaga record for blocks in a single season.

He ultimately fouled out of the game with 3:29 left.

The Zags struggled through the second half and couldn’t quite keep with the Razorbacks. They lost 74-68.

