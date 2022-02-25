Zags extend winning streak to 17 with road win over San Francisco

by Keith Osso

Copyright 4 News Now

SAN FRANCISCO — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs were in a physical battle on the road against the San Francisco Dons, but in the end, the Zags pulled away and won their 17th straight win 89-73.

Freshman Chet Holmgren continues his domination over the West Coast Conference going for 21 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 blocked shots.

The offense was balanced for Gonzaga as they had four different players with at least 15 points.

The Dons were able to keep the game within double-digits multiple times during the game, but couldn’t pull off the upset.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 24-2, and 13-0 in the WCC.

Next up for the Zags is the regular season finale on the road against Saint Mary’s Saturday at 7pm.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.