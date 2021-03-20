Zags excited to play in front of fans at NCAA tournament

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been ranked number one in the nation all year, but it’s hard to find a team that has played in front of less fans this year than the Zags.

With no fans at any WCC games Gonzaga has had to depend on themselves to bring energy they usually get from the fans cheering or booing.

The NCAA tournament will have 25 percent capacity at the games so thousands will be at each game. Not the sellout they are used to, but compared to the scrimmage-like environments they’ve played in all season it might seem like Thunderdome.

Gonzaga gets their tournament run underway Saturday at 6:20 pacific time against Norfolk State.

