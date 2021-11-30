Zags escape with a win over pesky Tarleton

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — It might not have been the blowout most expected, but the third ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up win number seven of the season with a 64-55 win over the Tarleton Texans.

Gonzaga couldn’t pull away from the Texans until the final minutes as they got the Zags out of rythym with a very aggressive defensive style.

Gonzaga had a massive size advantage, but the Texas kept Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren somewhat in check as they combine for just 25 points.

Rasir Bolton led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17.

The Zags have one of the most efficient offenses in the country, but really struggled in this game shooting under 50 percent from the field and and made just 4 of 19 from three.

Gonzaga improves to 7-1 on the season, they will take on 17th ranked Alabama in Seattle Saturday.

