Zags coach Mark Few named Naismith Coach of the Year finalist

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University’s Mark Few is one of four finalists for the 2021 Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year award.

The final four were selected from a list of 10 semifinalists by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s voting academy, made up of journalists, coaches, award winners and commissioners across the country. Their next round of voting runs from March 19–31, with a winner expected to be announced on April 2.

“We’re fortunate to have advanced to this point of the season, given the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, and it’s been remarkable to see the coaches prepare their teams for a tournament run,” said Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director Eric Oberman. “All college coaches should be acknowledged for their guidance and leadership this season, but these four in particular have been remarkable and certainly worthy of consideration to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award.”

Fans will again be able to cast their own votes through the Naismith Awards Fan Vote website, which also runs March 19–31.

Naismith finalists include Baylor head coach Scott Drew, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Alabama head coach Nate Oats, and of course Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

Few previously won the award in 2017, the same year Gonzaga made it all the way to the NCAA Championship game.

