Zag fans celebrate Gonzaga’s quest for glory

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in more than a year, Sophia Morey and Christina Schmer stepped foot into the McCarthey Center again to watch the Zags chase history. They both went to every home game last year.

“Tt’s definitely a different environment not being in the kennel, but still spirited and still supporting the Zags no matter what,” Morey said.

Because of the pandemic, they couldn’t watch their favorite team play on their home court.

“It’s so different, seriously, it’s like a huge component of Gonzaga, is being able to go and support the team in McCarthey. So, it was really sad to miss it this year,” Schmer said.

But tonight they were able to cheer on the men’s basketball team, watching on the jumbotron with nearly 400 others.

Some Gonzaga alums were able to connect with others for the first time through an all-virtual fan experience the university put on earlier today.

People from all over were able to long on and get a 360 degree experience of the campus, reliving their old college days again.

Some zags are supporting them from restaurants. One place is Cascadia Public House.

“We definitely fit in the neighborhood and people have been really receptive and we’re happy to be here,” said Josh Lorenzen, co-owner of Cascadia Public House.

This second location of theirs opened in February. All during the pandemic, a time of uncertainty and a stressful situation.

But the way things played out with the zags, it gave fans another place to enjoy a drink and the game.

“Slowly, but surely, people are realizing that this is a great place to watch the game. they come in and enjoy the food and the drinks already but i think we’re growing that kind of game day clientele as well,” Lorenzen said.

As the Zags take on the Bruins tonight, people will be in celebration all over and the university says it wants to be good neighbors.

Former Gonzaga Basketball player Winston Brooks, who is now an officer with Spokane Police, has a message for his fellow younger fans.

“Be respectful. that campus is amazing. the president, the athletic director, they’re there for those kids and none of us want to see our community look bad,” Brooks said.

A community which is now on its way to make history, together.

