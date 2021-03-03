Zag alumni Hachimura, Clarke on the roster for NBA Rising Stars Game

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Rui Hachimura (left) and Brandon Clarke (right)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga basketball alumni Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke are on the roster for the NBA Rising Stars Game.

The roster includes freshman and sophomore players like LaMelo Ball, Tyler Herro, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson—all of whom have made a huge splash their first two years in the NBA. Representing the World Team, former Zags teammates Clarke and Hachimura would be reunited for the Rising Stars Game.

Sadly, the game itself is canceled due to changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All-Star Weekend is still a go, but players will instead be showcasing their abilities in the Slam Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge.

Clarke, representing Canada, currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. Hachimura, representing Japan, plays for the Washington Wizards.

