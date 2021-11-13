Zack Zappone wins Spokane City Council seat, makes history with election

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s official, Zack Zappone made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ person to win a Spokane election.

On Friday, Zappone announced he had won the City Council District 3 seat with 50.52% of the vote. It wrapped up the tightest race in the city for this election year.

“To the 10,489 people who voted for me: Together, we just made a statement in this election,” Zappone said. “When working and middle-class families come together and stand up to big money and dirty politics, we win. Our community wins. Spokane wins.”

The race had the most independent expenditure for a City Council race in the city’s history. Zappone said he was outspent four-to-one.

Zappone said his opponent Mike Lish called him Friday afternoon to concede and wish him luck.

Once his term begins in January, Zappone will continue to teach two periods of English at North Central High School.

