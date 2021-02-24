Zack Zappone announces run for Spokane City Council in District 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Zack Zappone has announced his run for Spokane City Council in District 3.

Zappone, a teacher, recently ran for state representative in the sixth legislative district, but lost to incumbent Mike Volz.

In a post announcing his candidacy, Zappone said he hopes to represent the district he grew up in and wants to tackle a variety of issues in Spokane, including improving public health and safety, rebuilding the local economy and ensuring quality housing for all.

He is running for the seat currently occupied by Candace Mumm. It is unclear if she plans to run for re-election.

More information on Zappone’s campaign can be found here.

