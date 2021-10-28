Zachary James Thomas

by Obituaries

Zachary James Thomas, 37, of Osburn, ID, passed away at his home on October 23, 2021. Zac was born on December 31, 1983, in Silverton, ID to Shelley and Steve Thomas. He was raised in Coeur d’Alene and graduated from Lake City High School. After graduation, he went on to the University of Idaho, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Always quick to pick up something new, he pivoted from history and joined the engineering department at the Lucky Friday Mine as a surveyor. From there, he continued to grow and learn new skills—his final role being a mine planner. He was well-known as being a jack-of-all-trades within the department. In addition to his work within the engineering department, Zac was a valued member of Lucky Friday’s mine rescue team.

Outside of work, Zac loved to spend time with his family. He was a dedicated son, big brother, uncle, and father. His pride and joy were his children, Cormac James and Tierney Jane. They brought so much joy to his world. When not at a family event, you could find Zac out tinkering on his cars or motorcycles or out in the woods.

Zac is preceeded in death by his grandmothers, Shirley Moody and Clareann Thomas; his uncles, Mick Murinko, Randy Bagley, Mike Thomas, and Mark Thomas; and his aunt, Geri Stearns.

He is survived by his children, Cormac and Tierney Thomas and his ex-wife, Megan Thomas of Redmond, WA; his parents, Steve and Shelley Thomas; his sister and niece, Tori Thomas and Elliana Wurtz; and his brother and sister-in-law, Josh Thomas and Molly McGee. He is also survived by his grandpa, Ronald Thomas; his aunt, Judy Murinko, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Zac’s life will be held on Friday, November 5th, 2021, 2:00 PM at the Wallace Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Zac Thomas Memorial Scholarship account at P1FCU. Memories of Zac and messages of condolence may be shared with his family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Thomas family with arrangements.

