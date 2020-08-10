YWCA Spokane CEO named director of Washington Women’s Commission

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee named YWCA Spokane CEO Regina Malveaux as the new director of the Washington Women’s Commission.

Malveaux also served in the commission shortly after its inception in 2018. The Commission’s previous director, Michelle Gonzalez, departed in 2018.

Currently, Malveaux is the CEO of YWCA Spokane, which provides legal, mental health, domestic violence protection and family services for women and their families. She began her career as a legal advocate for YWCA San Diego and founded the Women’s Legal Center, then served as a director for the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Action. After leaving San Diego, she then served as the executive director for YWCA South Hampton Roads in Virginia.

“Regina has already demonstrated her leadership and commitment to the Women’s Commission and I know her knowledge, expertise and relationships will make her an excellent director,” said Governor Inslee. “She has demonstrated time and again, her deep commitment to issues that impact women, families and those who need help and support. Regina brings a wealth of experience to this role and will help ensure the Commission has an even greater impact for all Washington’s women. I thank Michelle Gonzalez for her great work leading the Commission and I look forward to working with Regina in this role.”

Malveaux also worked with congressional leaders to develop and launch the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act campaign in 2019 and worked to pass gun violence legislation in Washington state.

In Spokane, she worked with the Mayor’s office to create the Spokane Family Justice Center and secured funding from the State Legislature to get it off the ground.

“I am extremely excited to continue the exciting work of the Women’s Commission as I transition from my role as a commissioner to director,” Malveaux said. “The Commission’s mission of improving the lives of every woman in the state of Washington by ensuring equitable opportunities and removing systemic barriers has never been more important. Together with the passionate women who serve on the Commission I look forward to working toward a day when every woman will be healthy, safe, prosperous and empowered to achieve their full potential.”

