YWCA among several non-profits with canceled fundraisers, anticipating drop in funding

SPOKANE, Wash. — The YWCA’s services for women and children are especially crucial right now.

The non-profit said they expect their domestic violence caseload to increase as more people are staying at home.

The YWCA had to cancel its annual Spring Fling event, meaning a $40,000 fundraising loss for them.

Their fundraising efforts aim to fill in the gap between what they get from grants and what it actually costs to provide their programs and services.

Because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, individual contributions and corporate partner contributions have decreased and they anticipate being down about $75,000 in funding by the end of April.

Some of the non-profit’s in-person services, like their mental health program, is now being offered remotely, but CEO of YWCA Spokane, Regina Malveaux, said there’s been a decrease there as well.

“That is also the case for one of our other programs related to our work readiness where our contract with the state requires that we actually be seeing those clients and we’re paid on a per client basis,” she said. “So obviously if you have services that are paid per client seen, and that reduction has happened, that creates an additional gap.”

Malveaux said they’re fortunate to be largely supported by grants, but there’s still some ways the community can help.

At this time, their two shelters are full, but still open and housing families.

Hotel space is being used to house additional women and children in need.

She said restaurant gift cards could really help in limiting the sharing of kitchen space.

Grocery store gift cards are also a welcome donation.

“There is a small kitchenette in every room and so clients are able to do some grocery shopping for their own spaces,” said Malveaux. “And so gift cards like grocery store gift cards, Safeway, Walmart, Target, those kinds of gift cards are very, very helpful during this time as well.”

You can donate those to the YWCA Spokane address, 930 North Monroe Street.

Amid coronavirus shutdowns, they will not turn anyone away that needs help.

A full list of services offered during COVID-19 can be found on their website.

If you need immediate help, call their 24-hour help line at 509-326-CALL (2255).

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic