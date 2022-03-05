You’ve earned it: get ready for a beautiful, sunny weekend – Kris

If you are feeling a bit water-logged after this week (In Spokane, we picked up 1.36″ of rain!), this weekend is your chance to soak up some sun. Expect dry conditions Saturday and Sunday with sunshine start to finish. Mornings will be chilly. We will start Saturday and Sunday in the 20s. Plus, a dry, northerly flow will keep our temperatures from topping out too far above average. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s.

Meanwhile, there are some changes coming next week. A rain/snow mix with mountain snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday. The details of next week’s forecast are still coming into focus, but plan on a return to more winter-like weather.