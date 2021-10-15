Your heating bills could go up this winter: Here’s what to expect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re heading into the cooler months in the Inland Northwest, and this year, we’re looking to fall on the cooler side. As temps dip down, we’ll be cranking up the heat. Before you get too cozy though, you might want to think about the bill that’ll follow.

National headlines have had people worried their energy bills will be going up by 50 percent this fall.

In terms of how that applies to our area though, whether or not you see those price hikes depends on which power company you use, and what kind of energy you rely on.

4 News Now reached out to Avista and they shared some information regarding price increases.

Avista rates are set and approved by the Washington Utility and Transportation Commission, so they can’t change rates on their town.

For the average household, natural gas rates have increased an average of $2.56 or 4.5 percent over the past year.

However, starting Nov. 1, the average customer could see their monthly bill change increase by almost $6.00 per month. An increase from $58.23 to $64.04.

Avista is paying more for gas, so they’ve submitted an adjustment request to the commission and it’s still being reviewed.

“Customers pay what we pay,” they said.

As for electricity, Avista customers won’t see an increase because the rate has already been set by the commission.

The average electric customer will continue to pay about $82/month. If your electric bill goes up, you’re using more electricity.

Heating oil or propane will see the biggest price increases. Banner Furnace and Fuel said they do expect rates to go up and their customers have come to expect these fluctuations.

For those who may need help, there are resources available. SNAP is one Spokane resource you can reach out to.

