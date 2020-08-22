‘You’re still my hero’: Daughter visits sick father at Memory Care center after nearly six months apart

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.–Spending time with your loved ones is something we’ve all learned not to take for granted this year.

Corinne Hensley understands that as much as anyone right now after waiting nearly six months to see her 88-year-old father.

Her dad, Vernon Gallup, is battling Alzheimer’s at Fieldstone Memory Care on the South Hill, and now he’s fighting off COVID-19, too.

COVID-19 restrictions have kept Hensley from being able to see him in person, until Friday afternoon, when she saw talked to him through the window.

“I love you,” she told him. “You’re still my hero.”

Thankfully, Gallup has only mild conditions right now, but Hensley knows that can change quickly, especially with older people fighting this virus.

That’s why every moment like the one she had Friday afternoon is so special.

“You’re being loved, and that’s what’s important,” Hensley said to her father through the window.

That’s a message thousands of families are desperate to get across to their loved ones battling COVID-19.

As restrictions remain in place, Hensley is pushing long-term care facilities for more communication with families.

“It made me feel good, but there’s still a lot of questions and still a lot of communication that needs to be settled and resolved,” Hensley said.

She even emailed Governor Inslee to ask him for a change in policies for those facilities, including more availability to have window visits like she did Friday.

That communication becomes even more important as the virus takes its toll on our older population.

110 people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane and 108 of those people were older than 50.

That’s why Hensley is asking you to mask up in public, so she can have more moments with her dad.

