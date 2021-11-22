Your Tuesday morning commute could get dicey – Mark
Here’s a look at the rest of your Monday:
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Tuesday evening.
Area mountain passes will see snow Monday night into Tuesday.
Your 4 Things to Know include:
- Sunny today
- Fog and snow/rain showers Tuesday
- Mountain snow Tuesday
- Warmer weekend ahead
Temperatures will be above average today. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s for Spokane. In Coeur d’Alene, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Another system moves in tonight bringing freezing rain or light snow to the area.
Local mountain passes will see 1 to 5 inches of snow and could make travel difficult from Idaho to Montana.
Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon followed by a dry Wednesday.
It will be a wet Thanksgiving with a warm, drier weekend expected.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.