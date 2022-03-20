Your passwords may not be as safe as you think

by Will Wixey

Parilov // Shutterstock

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you think your password is tough to crack, you may want to think again.

Hive Systems released its annual passwords table infographic, which shows how long it would take a hacker to crack a password based on character length and complexity. And the results are a bit daunting.

For one, if you do the bare minimum in making your password, odds are it can be cracked immediately. However, if you go the extra mile and add in extra and special characters, it could take trillions of years to decipher.

In an age where social media pages are getting hacked regularly, it’s best to have a safe and secure password that’s not easy to guess. Obviously, don’t put “password” as your actual password. Hackers have lists of most commonly used passwords, and its safe to say that “password” made that list.

According to the study, if you have a password that’s eight characters or under, you should change it immediately. It could take a hacker less than 40 minutes to crack an eight-character password, even with special characters and numbers.

Hive Systems recommends using a password of 11 characters or more, with numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, and special characters. A password made under these conditions could take hackers up to 34 years to crack it, and if made 17 characters long, it could take trillions of years!

Remember, if you’re making a new password, go with one that’s unique, complicated, and something even your closest relative couldn’t guess.

