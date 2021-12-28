Your New Year’s Eve 2021 guide

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022!

That means it’s time to start planning how you want to celebrate another trip around the sun. There are lots of ways to ring in the new year across the Inland Northwest.

New Year’s Eve at Riverfront Park

It’s back! You’ll be able to watch the firework show on New Year’s Eve at Riverfront Park this year. Not only will there be fireworks this year, but there will be lots of other activities for families all day long. Fireworks are at 9 p.m.

MORE: New Year’s Eve fireworks show returning to Riverfront Park

Coeur d’Alene on Ice

You could hit the ice in Coeur d’Alene for a special two-hour New Year’s Eve skate event at McEuen Park to ring in the new year. You’ll be able to see the Coeur d’Alene Resort’s annual fireworks show from the rink, but that’s not all. Weather permitting, there will be a balloon drop over the ice at midnight. Guests will be able to toast to the new year with sparkling cider on the house.

MORE: Ring in 2022 at Coeur d’Alene on Ice

Spokane Symphony New Year’s Eve: Beethoven’s Ninth

The only thing that sounds better than saying goodbye to 2021 is the music played by the Spokane Symphony. It’s New Year’s Eve concert if Beethoven’s Ninth is one of the area’s great traditions.

You can find more information here.

New Year’s Eve at Mt. Spokane and Snowboard Park

Head up to Mt. Spokane and bring in the New Year. While New Year’s Eve night skiing won’t happen this year, you can still hit the slopes from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

New year’s Eve Bash at Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Kickoff 2022 with music, dancing, drinks, giveaways and more! Head to Northern Quest Casino for its New Year’s Eve Party. Music and gaming giveaways start at 8 p.m. and the night only gets more fun the closer to midnight it gets.

Find more information online.

Did we miss one? Let us know so we can add it to our list! Email Tasha at tcaingray@kxly.com.

FEATURED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.