Your Labor Day weekend forecast looks amazing – Mark

Labor Day Weekend will be beautiful, so get outside and enjoy it!

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – mid 70s this afternoon and about 80 heading into the evening.

We’re going to see above-average temperatures today with sunny skies.

Saturday will be even warmer with afternoon clouds.

High pressure will keep us under sunshine and with mild temperatures. A few weak fronts will give us some clouds and breezy conditions through the Labor Day weekend. There will be an increased chance of clouds and cooler temperatures near the end of next week.