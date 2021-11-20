Your guide to the Spokane Lilac Festival’s holiday parade

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Lilac Festival will not let it rain (or snow) on their parade this year!

After a two-year hiatus, the Spokane Lilac Festival will open the holidays with a parade and fireworks downtown this weekend. We have everything you need to know if you’re heading that way.

When is it?

The ‘Destination Spokane’ holiday parade starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Fireworks will take place at 6 p.m. over Kendall Yards.

Where is it?

The parade will take place in downtown Spokane.

It will start near Riverfront Park at the corner of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Washington Street. Then it will make its way down Washington and onto Riverside Avenue. From there, it turns onto Post Street and then Main Avenue. The route turns onto Stevens until it hits Spokane Falls Boulevard. That’s where it will stay until the parade ends at Spokane City Hall.

We know that is a lot to take in, so here’s a link to an online map.

What about parking and street closures?

Great question! Especially if your normal drive is anywhere along the route.

Here’s what roads will be closed:

Washington Street from Boone to Sprague

Spokane Falls Boulevard, Main Avenue, and Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Lincoln.

You’ll also want to check and make sure you’re parked away from the parade route so your car doesn’t get towed. The streets along the route will be shut down from 1:30 p.m. to about 6 p.m.

Why is it happening so late this year?

Better late than never, right? The Spokane Lilac Festival and Armed Forces Torchlight Parade is usually held the third week of May. Even though the parade typically takes place early in the year, organizers wanted to kick off the holiday season this year. The festivities were completely canceled last year and event planners wanted to make sure it was all able to happen.

You can find more information, including how to donate to the festival’s mission to “Honor Our Military, Empower Our Youth and Showcase Our Region” online here.

And hey, if you see the 4 News Now team out there, stop by and say hello! We’d love to meet you.

