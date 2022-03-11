Your guide to Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s back! Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will hit the streets once again.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled it for two years in a row. Luckily, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are bringing it back this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is it?

The parade starts at noon on Saturday, March 12.

Where is it?

The parade will take place in Downtown Spokane. The stationing area will be different this year because of construction on the new stadium.

Here’s a map.

Who puts it on?

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick is a nonprofit that’s been around since 1978. Its goal is to put together the St. Patrick’s Day parades and ceremonies in the area.

You can find more information about the parade here.

