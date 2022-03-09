Your guide to Selection Sunday: What you need to know before the madness

by Will Wixey

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s almost here! March Madness is just days away and the 68-team bracket is about to be set.

The best team in college basketball right now are the Gonzaga Bulldogs, with the Arizona Wildcats and Baylor Bears trailing closely behind. While many seeds are already set for the big dance, most conference tournaments have yet to be played.

Though the Zags already won the West Coast Conference championship, most other divisions won’t be wrapped up until Selection Sunday. So, don’t start filling out your bracket early, as just a few upsets could abruptly switch up the rankings.

Several teams are fighting to make it into the First Four round, which begins March 15. The first round of the tournament starts March 17 and 18, marking the days most all brackets will get busted.

Gonzaga secured the number-one seed for the west after winning the WCC championship, with Duke at number two. Auburn ranks first in the Midwest, Arizona will likely take the South, and Baylor has a firm grip on the East, but Kentucky could change that.

Many expect Gonzaga to make a Final Four run again this year and play for the championship. However, another Baylor finals matchup is looking likely, but who knows, it’s March Madness after all.

If you want to keep up with the March Maness Action, the NCAA has live streams dedicated to basketball fans, which you can find here.

