Your Friday evening forecast brings change for the weekend! -Emily

Overcast skies with a high of 60° for your Friday! As we head into the evening hours, a cold front rolls through bringing with it a 40% chance of overnight rain/snow mix & scattered showers through the day Saturday. By then, we have a high of 49° and with mostly cloudy skies, you’ll notice that temperature swing. The rain/snow mix could continue if so, Sunday morning we might wake up to accumulations of less than half an inch Sunday morning. With the warm temps we’ve had over the past week, the ground is warm, so road impacts will be minimal. As we head into next week, temps will settle in much closer to those seasonal averages, upper-40’s all week with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Enjoy your weekend! – Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker.