Your fall guide to Green Bluff
Green Bluff is a perfect place for a family outing at any time of year, but the group of local farms really comes alive in the fall.
At Green Bluff, families can enjoy everything from pumpkin patches to apple picking to hayrides.
Whether you’ve been a million times or if this is your first visit, there is an endless number of activities and dozens of farms to enjoy.
Plan your perfect day using our guide to Green Bluff.
Pumpkin Patches
Pumpkins are available at several farms on the bluff. Take your pick from any of these farms:
- Walters Fruit Ranch
- Hidden Acres
- Beck’s Harvest House
- Thorson’s Country Farm
- High Country Orchard
- Cole’s Orchard
- Eleven Acres Farm
- Bodacious Berries and Fruit (Big Barn Brewing)
- Doc and Char’s Old Time Orchard
- The Cherry Shack
- Sunset Orchard
U-Pick Apples
Green Bluff is home to dozens of apple varieties and you can find different kinds at different farms. Take your pick from Honeycrisp, Gala, Braeburn, McIntosh, and so many others!
Apples can be found at the following farms:
- Siemers Farm
- Walters Fruit Ranch
- Hidden Acres
- Thorson’s Country Farm
- Hansen’s
- Cole’s Orchard
- Eleven Acres Farm
- Doc and Char’s Old Time Orchard
- The Cherry Shack
- Sunset Orchard
- Sunshine Farm
Corn mazes and hayrides
There are only a few corn mazes at Green Bluff, but they are epic! Here’s where you can go running through the maze or take a hayride:
Corn Mazes
- Beck’s Harvest House
- Siemers Farm
Hay Rides
- High Country Orchard
- Hidden Acres
- Siemers Farm
Gifts and trinkets
Green Bluff is home to several small markets where you can pick up gifts and trinkets for the loved ones in your life.
- Beck’s Harvest House
- High Country Orchard – Gifts, antiques and decor
- Willowpond Pottery and Gifts – Handcrafted stoneware pottery and local raw honey
- Mrs. Kalin’s Barn – Jewelry, scarves, gloves, sweaters, hats, purses and kitchen decor
- Treasures on the Prairie – Vintage pieces, home decor and rusty farm items
Places to eat
If you get hungry picking all those pumpkins, stop by one of many places to eat.
- Orchard Cafe at Walters Fruit Ranch – Breakfast is on weekends from 9-11 a.m. and lunch is available daily from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Enjoy huge cinnamon rolls, Philly sandwiches, gyros, burgers and hotdogs. They also have Mary Lou’s homemade ice cream.
- Country Kitchen at the Harvest House – Enjoy burgers, pasta salads. homemade soups and their espresso bar
- Bistro and Deli at High Country Orchard – Pick from soups, salads, grilled sandwiches, fresh pies and scones
Places to drink
Green Bluff isn’t only a great place for kids, it’s a great place for adults, too! If you’re 21+ and would like a craft beer or local wine, here’s where to go:
Fun for adults:
- Townshend Cellar -This family-owned and operated winery has a tasting room with a beautiful view
- Big Barn Brewing Company – Sip on hand-crafted beers made with crops grown on-site
- 238 Brewing Co – Enjoy craft beer made right on the bluff
- Hierophant Meadery – This is Washington’s first meadery! Visit the tasting room and pick up mead, raw kombucha and beeswax products
- Twilight Cider Works – Their cider is made from apples grown in their orchard and harvested from around the state.
Events
- Fall Harvest Festival – September 25-October 31
- Beck’s Harvest House – Visit and enjoy the giant corn maze, pumpkin land, pumpkin donuts and apple cider. Make a reservation first – one ticket is $5 and serves a carload. Funland/Maze tickets are separate
- Walter’s Fruit Ranch – Play in the maze, hamster wheel, giant barn slide, pea pit and enjoy live music while you do so! Tickets are $5 per car
