Your fall guide to Green Bluff

by Erin Robinson

Green Bluff is a perfect place for a family outing at any time of year, but the group of local farms really comes alive in the fall.

At Green Bluff, families can enjoy everything from pumpkin patches to apple picking to hayrides.

Whether you’ve been a million times or if this is your first visit, there is an endless number of activities and dozens of farms to enjoy.

Plan your perfect day using our guide to Green Bluff.

Pumpkin Patches

Pumpkins are available at several farms on the bluff. Take your pick from any of these farms:

Walters Fruit Ranch

Hidden Acres

Beck’s Harvest House

Thorson’s Country Farm

High Country Orchard

Cole’s Orchard

Eleven Acres Farm

Bodacious Berries and Fruit (Big Barn Brewing)

Doc and Char’s Old Time Orchard

The Cherry Shack

Sunset Orchard

U-Pick Apples

Green Bluff is home to dozens of apple varieties and you can find different kinds at different farms. Take your pick from Honeycrisp, Gala, Braeburn, McIntosh, and so many others!

Apples can be found at the following farms:

Siemers Farm

Walters Fruit Ranch

Hidden Acres

Thorson’s Country Farm

Hansen’s

Cole’s Orchard

Eleven Acres Farm

Doc and Char’s Old Time Orchard

The Cherry Shack

Sunset Orchard

Sunshine Farm

Corn mazes and hayrides

There are only a few corn mazes at Green Bluff, but they are epic! Here’s where you can go running through the maze or take a hayride:

Corn Mazes

Beck’s Harvest House

Siemers Farm

Hay Rides

High Country Orchard

Hidden Acres

Siemers Farm

Gifts and trinkets

Green Bluff is home to several small markets where you can pick up gifts and trinkets for the loved ones in your life.

Beck’s Harvest House

High Country Orchard – Gifts, antiques and decor

Willowpond Pottery and Gifts – Handcrafted stoneware pottery and local raw honey

Mrs. Kalin’s Barn – Jewelry, scarves, gloves, sweaters, hats, purses and kitchen decor

Treasures on the Prairie – Vintage pieces, home decor and rusty farm items

Places to eat

If you get hungry picking all those pumpkins, stop by one of many places to eat.

Orchard Cafe at Walters Fruit Ranch – Breakfast is on weekends from 9-11 a.m. and lunch is available daily from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Enjoy huge cinnamon rolls, Philly sandwiches, gyros, burgers and hotdogs. They also have Mary Lou’s homemade ice cream.

Country Kitchen at the Harvest House – Enjoy burgers, pasta salads. homemade soups and their espresso bar

Bistro and Deli at High Country Orchard – Pick from soups, salads, grilled sandwiches, fresh pies and scones

Places to drink

Green Bluff isn’t only a great place for kids, it’s a great place for adults, too! If you’re 21+ and would like a craft beer or local wine, here’s where to go:

Fun for adults:

Townshend Cellar -This family-owned and operated winery has a tasting room with a beautiful view

Big Barn Brewing Company – Sip on hand-crafted beers made with crops grown on-site

238 Brewing Co – Enjoy craft beer made right on the bluff

Hierophant Meadery – This is Washington’s first meadery! Visit the tasting room and pick up mead, raw kombucha and beeswax products

Twilight Cider Works – Their cider is made from apples grown in their orchard and harvested from around the state.

Events

Fall Harvest Festival – September 25-October 31 Beck’s Harvest House – Visit and enjoy the giant corn maze, pumpkin land, pumpkin donuts and apple cider. Make a reservation first – one ticket is $5 and serves a carload. Funland/Maze tickets are separate Walter’s Fruit Ranch – Play in the maze, hamster wheel, giant barn slide, pea pit and enjoy live music while you do so! Tickets are $5 per car



