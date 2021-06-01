‘Your death made me a better person’: Local woman remembers the first Spokane man killed in Vietnam War

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Memorial Day is a day to remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Since the Civil War, over one million men and women have died while serving. Here at home, one woman is keeping a hometown hero’s legacy alive.

Walter Piper attended Ferris High School and chose to enlist when he was only 19 years old. He fought in the Vietnam War but never made it home, dying February 6, 1966. Robin Waller grew up with Walter always being around. He was friends with her two brothers who also served in the Vietnam War. Even though Robin was only four years old, he left a lasting impact on her life.

“Your death made me a better person. As silly as it is, at four years old, he left an impression on me,” Robin said. “I just remember it was the whole neighborhood, a part of us died.”

Robin remembers how Walter would never come to their house without a gift and “had the most gorgeous smile.” Every year, Robin visits Fairmount Memorial Park to sweep off the graves, lay flowers and pay her respects. While 55 years have gone by since Walter’s passing, she wants everyone to remember the veterans who made America what is is today.

“We wouldn’t live in this country without them, and that starts all the way back from the American Revolution,” Robin said. “There wouldn’t be a United States of America if it wasn’t for them.”

She encourages everyone to pay their respects and get involved with helping veterans even after Memorial Day, letting them know their bravery and sacrifices aren’t forgotten.

“There’s always going to be war. As long as there’s man, there’s war,” she said. “It’s just the way it is, but what do you do? You do what you can after the fact.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.