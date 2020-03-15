‘Your actions could kill someone’: Inslee urges action in preventing COVID-19 spread

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is urging common-sense preventative measures in the wake of the coronavirus, and has strong words for people who aren’t doing their part.

Like health officials and government agencies have been saying, Gov. Inslee is asking people to practice social distancing and to not overstock on essential supplies.

Most Washingtonians are helping slow COVID-19’s spread by practicing strong social distancing. To those of you that can be but are choosing not to: Your actions could kill someone. Stop it. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 15, 2020

According to numbers from the State Department of Health, 20 percent of patients tested over the age of 80 are confirmed to have the virus, 18 percent from ages 70–79, and 16 percent from ages 60–69. The CDC estimates the mortality rate overall could be as high as 3-percent, which can be much higher for elderly patients.

Most Washingtonians are buying responsibly. @waEMD recommends having 2 weeks of food and supplies on hand. Those that are overbuying are putting their friends and neighbors at risk. https://t.co/rJK4En1eZO — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 15, 2020

“Washingtonians—you are setting the bar for how other states respond to this,” Inslee said. “Right now, your actions matter. Be kind to one another, care for the people around you and let’s beat this thing together.”

