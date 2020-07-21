Younger population, behaviors driving Spokane Co. COVID-19 infections

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re not close to flattening the curve. That’s according to the Spokane Regional Health District. COVID-19 infections is hitting the younger population the hardest.

822 people between 20-29-years-old have been infected with COVID-19. That’s nearly 30% of the county’s cases. Health officials say it’s about behaviors.

“It’s unfathomable to me at this point how they can not be taking this seriously,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, medical officer at Spokane Regional Health. “Young people have parents. Young people have grandparents and they are putting all of their family members at risk.”

Reaching out to the harder population has proven to be a challenge for the health district.

“There’s a lot of these different social media channels require a following and we know that this group isn’t going to necessarily reach out and try to follow the health district,” said Kelli Hawkins, Communications Manager for the health district, “unlike maybe an older audience that is actually out there reaching out there for good information.”

Lutz said they need to take safety measures.

“If young people gather, but if they gather, they need to gather safely,” he explained.

He doesn’t mean to not enjoy the summer weather, but do it differently this year.

“Masks are something where you need to be wearing them in public settings, when you’re out,” Lutz said. “Even when you can socially distance, in and of itself, it’s not enough. Masks need to be worn.”

He calls it “pro-social behavior,” meaning it impacts how people interact with each other in a social setting.

“What we know now about masking is that it does make a difference,” Lutz said.

Another concern for health officials is traveling.

“There is mobility data demonstrating, not surprisingly, a lot of people from Spokane County are heading to Idaho on the weekends,” Lutz said.

Kootenai County is the third highest county with COVID-19 cases. 398 people in their 20s have tested positive for the virus.

“A lot of cases over there and the border is very porous and what happens in Spokane happens in Kootenai and other northern parts of Idaho,” Lutz said. “We are definitely having this infection drive by behaviors and what’s happening over there is happening over here and vice verse”

On Monday, Lutz said he planned to talk to the administrator to see how they can collaborate to slow the spread.

Last week, the Panhandle Health board declined to vote on a mask mandate. They tabled the discussion until they could get more information and board members to attend the meeting.

“If you don’t have political will, there’s only so many things you can be doing to try to affect this pandemic,” Lutz said, “and if there’s no political will to do what we’re trying to do, it’s really an uphill battle.”

To help slow the spread, Spokane Regional Health has teamed up with Public Health Institute to assist with contact tracing.

“If you have 150 cases and every one of those individuals has four or five contacts, that’s a lot of people to be contacting,” Lutz said. “With our current trajectory, it’s going to take a lot of work by everybody to slow down that growth.”

Lutz said case counts will continue to go up if people are not doing the right thing such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

“We don’t want to be like Florida, folks. We don’t want to be like Arizona, but the behaviors that we saw driving their cases are the same behaviors that are happening here,” he explained.

On Monday, Spokane Regional Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases. 31 people are in the hospital. The health district will no longer report new cases on the weekends, citing a delay in their other work.

2,809 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Spokane County. On July 17, 2,573 cases were reported.

