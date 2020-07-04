Young woman killed in DUI crash near Okanogan

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A young woman was killed and a driver is facing multiple charges stemming from a car crash in Okanogan County late Friday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, 22-year-old Jose Orozco was driving eastbound on State Route 20 when his car crossed the center line at Mock Road.

Another car going westbound swerved to avoid Orozco’s car, but was hit head on. Both cars came to rest in the westbound lane.

WSP said 18-year-old Melina Salcedo, who was riding with Orozco, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Of the three people in the second car, 46-year-old Danny J. Shiflett was the only one injured. He was taken to Mid Valley Hospital.

Orozco was injured and airlifted to Central Washington Hospital. WSP said he is facing charges for DUI, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and possession of felony drugs.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.