Young woman hit, dragged by truck in Spokane Valley hospitalized with serious injuries

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A young woman who was hit and dragged by a truck in Spokane Valley on Friday morning is in the hospital with severe, possibly life-threatening injuries while deputies investigate the man accused of hitting her.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to the street next to the UPS Store on N. Sullivan around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The person who called to report the crash told deputies the young woman was struck and dragged by a truck, which continued driving.

The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, according to a report from the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Deputies were able to find the suspected driver based on the witness’ description. According to the release, the man told deputies he didn’t know he had hit the woman and claimed he was having mechanical issues with his work truck.

The man was interviewed and released. Deputies say, at the time, impairment does not seem to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the crash is asked to call Crime Check at 509-46-2233.

