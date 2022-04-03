Teen left with life-threatening gunshot wound after drive-by in North Central Spokane

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A teen was shot in a drive-by shooting in North Central Spokane, and is currently being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Spokane Police responded to a home on West Maxwell Avenue near North Lincoln Street. A 911 caller said their friend had been shot in a drive-by.

Upon arrival, Spokane officers found a young man, who told officers he was laying on a couch in his living room when gunshots rang out outside. Officers provided aid to the teen until medics arrived.

The Spokane Fire Department and AMR responded shortly after and took over medical care. The young man was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Spokane Police Department says the shooting does not appear random and may have been gang-related. No suspects have been identified yet, but the SPD does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information regarding this incident and have not yet spoken to law enforcement, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2022-20055313.

