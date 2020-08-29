Young couple saves two kids and a baby from burning Post Falls home

POST FALLS, Idaho — A devastating fire in a Post Falls neighborhood destroyed two homes and damaged a third.

Teens at one of the homes rushed to get two kids and a baby to safety. One of them actually ran back into the burning home to rescue a small dog. While they’re still a bit shaken, they are so thankful no one was hurt.

“I thought it was wind shaking the tree against the house, but it sounded really loud,” said 18-year-old Mason Edwards.

It was something more dangerous than a gust of wind.

“She steps outside and yells to me to get everybody out of the house,” said Edwards.

He and his girlfriend Alivia Byers were home watching her niece and younger brothers when their neighbor’s house caught fire.

Flames and embers quickly spread to theirs.

“In a matter of like five seconds, it all went up to smoke,” said Byers.

She didn’t even think about grabbing her phone or purse. She and her boyfriend focused on evacuating their entire home.

Once everyone made it outside, they realized their dog Kizzie was still in danger.

“He had to run back inside after we got out to get the dog,” said Byers.

“She was actually napping while we grabbed her,” said Edwards.

The fire destroyed two homes along Kaniksu Street. Fire Chief Chris Ray says crews from all over Kootenai County, even Spokane Valley, helped save a third home, which sustained minor damage.

That help likely saved other homes in the neighborhood. While hers is a complete loss, Byers is still thankful.

“It was nerve wracking, I’m just glad everyone got out,” she said.

Investigators do not believe the fire is suspicious. They expect tp pinpoint the cause by Saturday.

